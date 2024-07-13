Harry Styles stunned fans when he emerged as a surprise guest during Steve Nicks’ emotional headline set at London’s BST Hyde Park.

The ‘Water Melon’ singer, 30, joined the Fleetwood Mac veteran, 76, on stage during the city’s traditional summer festival on Friday (12.07.24) as she paid an emotional tribute to her late bandmate Christine McVie on what would have been her 81st birthday – as well as her late friend Tom Petty.

Harry performed with Stevie as she sang her classic ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’ and Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Landslide’ before she paid tribute to her Christine, who passed away in December 2022 after suffering a stroke as she battled cancer.

As former One Direction member Harry looked on, an emotional Stevie told the crowd: “I want you to know that Christine was my girl and she loved all of us and today was her birthday.

“All of you have helped me get over (her death) and I want you to know how much I appreciate it.”

She added: “Harry, I thank you, we thank you!”

Stevie also paid an emotional tribute to Tom Petty, after she shared the Hude Park stage with the Heartbreakers singer in 2017, months before his death aged 66 after he suffered a heart attack.

Images of Tom and Stevie were projected on the stage as Stevie and her band sang his song ‘Free Fallin’’, with the singer telling fans: “This is a special day for a lot of reasons, to be back here because I feel his presence.

“I know he’s at this event and he’s happy with me here.”

Stevie recently dismissed any possibility of Fleetwood Mac reuniting without Christine, saying: “When Christine died, I felt like you can’t replace her. You just can’t.

“Without her, what is it, you know what I mean?”

Stevie took to the stage on Friday after delaying part of her UK tour due to a leg injury.