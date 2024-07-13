Matthew Perry’s ketamine suppliers are reportedly close to being snared by police probing the ‘Friends’ actor’s death.

The troubled star, who spent years battling drink and drug addictions, was found dead aged 54 in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home in October 2023, with an autopsy revealing he had been killed by “acute effects of ketamine” – and last week cop sources said several people should be charged in connection with the actor’s passing.

TMZ is now reporting federal authorities probing Matthew’s death are “confident” they have “the goods to take down the people who helped him obtain the ketamine that contributed to his death”.

It added: “Drug Enforcement Administration agents launched their Perry death investigation after the LA County Medical Examiner determined the ‘Friends’ star died from drowning in his hot tub after taking ketamine, a dissociative anaesthetic that has some hallucinogenic effects.

“Our sources tell us the feds are aiming to charge the suspects with drug distribution resulting in death or great bodily injury, which carries a mandatory minimum of 20 years in prison.”

The outlet added DEA agents are “not just probing dealers” and “could also go after doctors if they wrote prescriptions ‘deemed outside the scope of medical necessity’.”

And it said: “The investigation has dug deep into the Hollywood drug scene.”

It was reported on 7 July Matthew’s drugs death is soon set to be addressed in a police press conference where charges including involuntary manslaughter may be announced.

Page Six has also reported the actor’s death “is poised to expose a seedy underbelly of Hollywood drug dealing”.

The outlet said the Los Angeles Police Department – which is overseeing the criminal investigation into Matthew’s death alongside the US Drug Enforcement Administration and the US Postal Inspection Service – is “preparing for a press conference to announce possible charges, which could even include involuntary manslaughter”.

Page Six added it has “learned the identity of an actress who has become embroiled in the investigation”.

They said the as yet unnamed woman is a “B-list star” who was “very close to Perry for many years”.

Former CIA and FBI special agent Tracy Walder told Page Six multiple people could be charged, saying there has been a huge explosion in drug rings using mail fraud, sending prescription medication by post – a federal offence.