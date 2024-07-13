Jamie Oliver wants his kids to 'struggle as much as possible'

Jamie Oliver wants his children to “struggle as much as possible”.

The 49-year-old chef – who has Poppy, 22, Daisy, 21, Petal, 15, Buddy, 13, and seven-year-old River with wife Jools – has spoken about his difficulties with ADHD and dyslexia but he believes it is important to face challenges throughout life.

He told Psychologies magazine: “Confidence, worry and anxiety are all part of a cauldron of emotions that challenge us.

“When you’re young, they can present themselves as things that hold you back.

“But, as you get older, [they provide] a tension that makes you do your best work.

“Life’s not supposed to be linear or easy. I want my kids to struggle as much as possible, in a safe and controlled way. If it’s too easy, it’s really vanilla.”

Jamie has raised his kids to look at life with a positive attitude.

He explained: “Even today, I say to my girls, you have to brush your teeth, look in the mirror, and decide it’s going to be a positive day – decide to be glass half-full.

“And I know it’s easier said than done. But if you try, it’s about being glass half-full most of the time and hopefully having friends around you that will catch you on the not-so-good days.”

The ‘Billy and the Epic Escape’ writer grew up in a pub and he dreams of opening a boozer of his own one day.

He said: “When I left for London at 16, my dream was to come back.

“I love my life. And I love my team. And I love the work that I have the opportunity to do.

“But I still haven’t fulfilled my career goal, which was to open a beautiful pub and do my version of what I grew up in.”

