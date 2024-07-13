Paris Hilton felt an instant connection with her new song 'Chasin'' because it's about walking away from "toxic relationships".

The 43-year-old socialite has teamed up with her pop star pal Meghan Trainor who wrote the track for Paris' upcoming album 'Infinite Icon' - which is being co-produced by Sia - and the hotel heiress admits the song feels perfect for her.

She told Rolling Stone: "[Meghan] put into words an experience that was so true for me; that time in your life when you find the confidence, power, and self-love, to walk away from toxic relationships and move forward with your life."

Meghan went on to reveal she's been working on the track for years until Paris managed to bring it to life. She added: “I started working on this song years ago and knew I had to save it for someone very special. Paris brought it to a whole new level ...

"She is the sister I always needed and when she calls me 'sis', I die of happiness inside. We made something truly iconic together and it was a bucket list dream come true for me."

Paris' new album is slated for release in September and marks her first studio album in almost two decades following the release of her debut record 'Paris' back in 2006.

She recently opened up about the project in an interview with Flaunt magazine, saying: “The album has it all. I love pop music so much and it feels like someone needs to save it so I’m here to do it.”

Paris added the record has “pop bops” and songs inspired by her autobiography ‘Paris: The Memoir’.

The former reality TV regular added she has also included emotional ballads on the record because “Sia is the queen of that”.

It also features an updated version of her 2006 single ‘Stars Are Blind’ which is called ‘Paris’ Version’, while another song on the album is called ‘Fame Won’t Love You’.