Skepta will be the subject of a new documentary.

H.wood Group - the hospitality company co-founded by John Terzian and Brian Toll - has branched out into multimedia production and a "stirring documentary" about the British grime rapper is one of their big new projects.

The film will be co-directed by BAFTA nominee Hector Dockrill and produced by Terzian, Toll and Jeremy Allen for H.Wood Media, along with Dwight Okechukwu of 1PLUS1 Production.

Terzian said: "H.wood media is about telling the stories behind the personalities who shape culture and Skepta is undeniably the perfect subject for us.

"His story is one of modern identity, the immigrant experience of ‘growing up in a place that is not your home,’ mental health and finding one’s true self. His emotional and inspiring journey will resonate with audiences around the world, and we are honoured he entrusted us to tell his story and work with us on future storytelling.”

Okechuku said: "I am thrilled and excited about our new partnership with powerhouse h.wood media, based in Los Angeles. As we embark on this collaborative journey, I am truly excited about the endless possibilities that lie ahead. I find Jeremy, John and Brian very inspiring and supportive. It’s a great pleasure to be working with partners that move so efficiently.”

Earlier this year, Skepta released his first short film, 'Tribal Mark', which he co-directed with Okechukwu and he revealed plans to expand it into a franchise.

He told Variety: "I hope that the next thing is the feature film. I want to do the first one, and then I want to step back so I can let another Black actor come and do it. We would love to have a fast forward of 'Tribal Mark' that goes into the future of his life, and it’s Denzel Washington. I’m shouting out to Denzel."