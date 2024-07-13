Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden have listed their Beverly Hills mansion.

The couple - who have daughter Raddix and son Cardinal together - are selling their Benedict Canyon farmhouse with a guide price of $17.8 million, according to Realtor.com

Cameron, 51, and Benji, 45, bought the property four years ago for $14,695,000.

It has seven bedrooms, eight and a half baths and is situated on 1.6 acres.

The listing on Carolwood Estates brokerage states: "Gorgeous architectural farmhouse estate perfectly situated at the top of long gated double wide driveway with guard house. This stunning compound sits on just under 1.7 acres of lush foliage and total privacy."

The property also features a separate full size guest / home office, a three car garage, pool with waterfalls and a separate gated entrance.

Cameron and Benji also own three other properties; two in California and one in New York.

They own a six-bedroom, 10-bathroom mansion spanning almost 11,000 square feet in Montecito and longtime home above the Sunset Strip in the Hollywood Hills.

They also have a condo in New York City.

Meanwhile, Cameron and Benji tied the knot in 2015 and welcomed Raddix four years later.

And, after adding to their brood this year with Cardinal, the pair told friends how thrilled they were to expand their family.

A source told PEOPLE: "They were always hoping for a second baby, because they love being parents.

"For years, Cameron wanted to be a mom. She gets very emotional when she talks about the long journey to motherhood. She feels beyond lucky to now have two children."

The pair took to Instagram to announce their happy news in a joint post.

They wrote: "We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden. He is awesome and we are all so happy he is here! For the kids safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures- but he’s a really cute.

"We are feeling so blessed and grateful. Sending much love from our fam to yours. Best wishes and Good Afternoon!!"