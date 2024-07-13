Britney Spears was suffering from "a false confidence" after her split from Sam Asghari.

The 42-year-old singer and the 30-year-old actor split in July 2023 after 14 months of marriage and Britney has admitted she struggled in many different ways after the break-up.

She posted a throwback reel on her Instagram page, showing herself dancing in a silver thong, and wrote: "It's time for a throwback this week !!! And oh boy I know how to tell 'em don't I???'

"It's perspective I guess !!! This was me almost a year ago in September!!! I look way younger and way smaller!!!

"I guess I need to brace myself and slow down and recap the past year because I think I had a false confidence after my divorce!!!

"Although I did post some of my best work ... There was a lot of WTF moments!!!"

And Britney admitted she may need "more therapy" to help her cope.

She added: "Trust me I know we're all human and make mistakes !!! I literally need to go back and adjust and possibly do a couple more therapy sessions!!!"

She added that she was sorry "for not being perfect and I will try and get confidence and consistency back like I used to have!!!"

Sam filed for divorce last year citing "irreconcilable differences" and opened up about the split in an Instagram statement.

He said: "After six years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always."