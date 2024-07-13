Alec Baldwin’s devout Christian brother Stephen has thanked God for the dismissal of the actor’s ‘Rust’ court case.

The 66-year-old star was supported in New Mexico for the first few days of his involuntary manslaughter trial by his sibling Stephen Baldwin, 58, before a judge sensationally chucked it out of court on Friday (12.07.24) after she heard claims from his legal team prosecutors had allegedly buried evidence linked to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, on the set of neo-Western ‘Rust’ in 2021.

Stephen has now posted online: “God is good.”

He added “love you bro” to Alec and concluded his message with: “That’s a (wrap)!!!”

Stephen also wrote on Instagram: “Dismissed with Extreme Prejudice – nothing can stop what has been set into motion – Hallelujah.”

Billy Baldwin, 61, another of Alec’s actor brothers, shared his joy at the case being kicked out by posting a string of headlines about the dismissal on his Instagram Stories.

Daniel Baldwin, 63, another of the clan of the family of actors, had posted a video explaining that he and his wife were about to travel to Santa Fe to show their support for Alec.

Father-of-eight Alec’s daughter Ireland, 28, who he had with his first wife Kim Basinger, 70, responded to the dismissal by posting a throwback picture of herself as a little girl sitting on her dad’s lap as he lay on the sofa.

Alec broke his silence after the shock dismissal of his case on Saturday.

He posted on Instagram alongside an image of himself at Santa Fe County District Courthouse with his fingers to his lips as he looked up: “There are too many people who have supported me to thank just now.

“To all of you, you will never know how much I appreciate your kindness toward my family.”

His post was liked by more than 1,000 people within minutes, and his supporters included Sir Anthony Hopkins.