Donald Trump "felt the bullet ripping through the skin" when he was shot at a campaign rally on Saturday (13.07.24).

The 78-year-old Republican - who is campaigning to return to office in this year's presidential elections - was rushed off stage in Pennsylvania with blood on his face and ear, and he's admitted he didn't realise immediately what had happened.

He said in a statement shared to his Truth Social account: "I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear.

"I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realised then what was happening."

The former 'Apprentice' star confirmed the shooter had been killed and also offered his condolences to the family of a person who lost their life during the shocking incident as he thanked the United States Secret Service, and law enforcement officials.

He wrote: "I want to thank the United States Secret Service, and all of law enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured.

"It is incredible that such an act can take place in our country.

"Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead."

The Secret Service said in a statement that the suspected shooter "fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue," and that the person had been "neutralised" by Secret Service agents.

They added: "One spectator was killed, two spectators were critically injured."

According to ABC News, the FBI are investigating the incident as an assassination attempt after as many as eight live rounds were apparently fired from outside the security perimeter.

Officials said at a press conference they believe they know who carried out the shooting but are not naming the individual and are currently doing DNA testing because the suspect didn't have ID.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Kevin Rojek said: "It's a matter of doing biometric confirmations.

"So, there was no identification on the individual, for example, so we're looking at photographs right now and we're trying to run his DNA and get biometric confirmation."