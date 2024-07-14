Mollie King hopes to get married in an intimate ceremony “in the next couple of years”.

The former Saturdays singer has been engaged to Stuart Broad for three years but they have yet to set a date for their wedding because of the COVID-19 pandemic and then welcoming their daughter Annabella, now 20 months, into the world.

She told Britain’s HELLO! magazine: “We got engaged during the COVID-19 pandemic and then Annabella came into our lives, so it’s been hard to make that the main focus.

“But we do talk about it all the time and I hope we will do it in the next couple of years.

“We’re keen for it to be really small – our family and best friends – and we want it to feel like a celebration of love.

“We want to have our daughter there and to celebrate how lucky we feel to have found each other and to have created a little family that we absolutely adore.”

However, the BBC Radio 1 presenter is “so excited” at the thought of being the retired cricketer’s wife.

She added: “I’m so excited about being Stuart’s wife.

“I think the world of him and I absolutely adore him, but it’s such a special thing that when we do get married, I want to get completely lost in it.

“I’ve always been one of those girls who’s dreams of my wedding day and of walking down the aisle and going to try on dresses.”

The 37-year-old star thinks she has “grown” since becoming a mother and she is devoted to her daughter.

She gushed: “Motherhood has been the most amazing experience and so much more magical than I could have ever wished.

“Annabella is my proudest achievement and my number one focus.

“I feel as though I’ve really grown as a person and the love I feel for that little girl is unbelievable.

“She’s walking and running and saying her first few words – one of them was ‘wow’.

“She’s really kind and gentle and she makes me laugh all the time.

“She’s a lot of fun to be around, it’s like hanging out with my little buddy.”