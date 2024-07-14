Alyssa Milano was "in awe" of Shannen Doherty - despite their "complicated relationship".

The 51-year-old actress starred alongside Shannen - who died on Saturday (13.07.24) at the age of 53 following a long battle with cancer - on the magical drama series 'Charmed' but the pair endured a frosty relationship and her late co-star eventually left the show after season three, but Alyssa insisted that she "deeply respected" her despite their feud.

She told Us Weekly: "It’s no secret that Shannen and I had a complicated relationship, but at its core was someone I deeply respected and was in awe of.

"She was a talented actress, beloved by many and the world is less without her. My condolences to all who loved her."

Earlier this year, Shannen was said by fellow 'Charmed' actress Holly Marie Combs to have been let go from the witchcraft series as show bosses feared Alyssa would sue for a “hostile workplace environment” if she was not forced out.

Speaking on Shannen's 'Let's Be Clear' podcast, she said: "Jonathan [Levin, producer] said, ‘We didn’t mean to – but we’ve been backed into this corner – we’re basically in this position where it’s one or the other,'” Combs recalled.

“‘We were told (by Alyssa) it’s her or (Shannen) and Alyssa has threatened to sue us for a hostile workplace environment.'”

Former '90210' star Shannen later claimed that Holly's claims were correct as she insisted that at that point in her illness, she wanted to make sure the "truth" about things was out there and understood.

She said: “Holly and I, we were not mean on the podcast – my podcast, ‘Let’s Be Clear’.

“In fact, we went in and we edited out anything that we felt would cause more drama.

“We simply told the truth because the truth actually does matter. But we wanted to try to save you, the fans, from heartbreak as much as humanly possible.

"“At this point in my life with my health diagnosis – I’m sorry if I start crying – with fighting horrific disease every day of my life, it is also incredibly important to me that the truth actually be told as opposed to the narrative that others put out there for me.

“We told it together, we told our truths and we are standing by our truths."