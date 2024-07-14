Brian Austin Green doesn't know how to "process" the death of Shannen Doherty.

The 50-year-old actor starred alongside Shannen - who died on Saturday (13.07.24) at the age of 53 following a long battle with cancer - on the hit series 'Beverly Hills, 90210 ' throughout the 1990s and paid tribute to his former co-star as he thanked her for supporting him throughout the years.

He wrote on Instagram: "Shan. My sister… You loved me through everything. You were a big part of my understanding of love. I’ll miss you more than I know how to process right now. Thank you for the gift of you."

Other '90210' stars to pay tribute to Shannen included her Cindy Walsh actress Carol Potter, who noted that she was "shocked and saddened" at the passing of her on-screen daughter.

She wrote: "Shocked and saddened by news of Shannon Doherty’s death. What a journey she has been on! Gone too soon. Throughout, she stayed true to herself and gave us an example of courage and perseverance in facing her own death. May she rest in peace." (sic)

Meanwhile, Jason Priestley - who played Shannen's on-screen twin brother Brandon on the teen drama series - remembered Shannen as "force of nature" as he sent his condolences to her loved ones.

He wrote: "Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of my friend Shannen. She was a force of nature and I will miss her. Sending love and light to her family in this dark time."

The star underwent surgery towards the end of last year to remove a brain tumour she had named Bob and instead at the time that she head worked tirelessly to regain her motor skills and declared herself as "not a quitter".

She charted her health battles on the podcast 'Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty' and insisted as late as November 2023 that she "wasn't done" with living.

She said: "I’m not done with living. I’m not done with loving. I’m not done with creating. I’m not done with hopefully changing things for the better.

"I’m just not — I’m not done."