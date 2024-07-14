Natalie Portman would have liked to have been a zoologist.

The 43-year-old actress has been active on the showbusiness scene for 30 years but revealed that if her life had not gone in that direction, she would have liked to have followed in the footsteps of famed primatologist and anthropologist Dame Jane Goodall.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I think I'd be like Jane Goodall, living with animals in the wild!"

The 'Star Wars' actress first appeared on screen in a leading role in the 1994 film 'Léon: The Professional' and prior to that had served as an understudy in the Off-Broadway musical 'Ruthless!' alongside fellow future superstar Britney Spears.

In 2010, she won an Oscar for her role in 'Black Swan' but away from the spotlight, Natalie has been a prominent animal rights campaigner for decades.

The Hollywood star is a committed to a vegan lifestyle and has not used any product that involved an animal - such as leather or fur = in more than two decades.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she shared: "I haven't bought or used any leather or fur or animal products in 20 years.

"I buy vintage clothes, and only if absolutely necessary, and of course repair damaged items."

Natalie has been a vegetarian since she was nine years old and went vegan in 2011 after reading Jonathan Safran Foer's book 'Eating Animals'.

The actress actress is committed to passing on those values to her children, Aleph and Amalia, who she has with her husband Benjamin Millepied as well educating them about climate change.

She added: "We talk about [climate change] a lot in our household in terms of how we live, what we choose to do.

"My veganism is in large part an environmental choice, along with animal welfare."