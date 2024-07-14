Khloe Kardashian made the "best memories" with her sister Kim at the wedding of Anant Ambani.

The 40-year-old reality star arrived at the nuptials of billionaire heir Anant Ambani - who is the son of Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani - and his now-wife Radhika Merchant in Mumbai with her elder sister Kim, 43, over the weekend and took to social media on Sunday (14.07.24) to recount the experience at the Hindu ceremony .

She wrote on Instagram: "Kim and Khloé take India 🇮🇳 [heart emoji] I can’t believe I get to have this experience with my sister!!! The best memories with my bestie."

For the event, both sisters dressed in traditional Indian wear with Khloe in a gold and silver beaded number while her 'Kardashians' co-star Kim was in a revealing red dress, and both accessorise with shimmering headgear.

Kim also acknolweged the wedding by posting a series of photos from the wedding - which is thought to have cost an estiamted £250 million - to her own social media channels.

After the event, she posted a selfie in a simple vest top which she captioned: "Blesssssss me."

Mukesh is thought to be the world's `11th richest man with an estiamted net worth of $123 billion as the managing director of Reliance Industries.

The wedding was also attended by a host of A-Listers, inclduing the likes of footballing legend David Beckham, pop star Lana Del Rey, 'Hello' songstress Adele as well as former Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates were also thought to be in attendance.

The family has been preparing for Anant’s 12 July wedding for months – and in March, 'Umbrella' singer Rihanna was reportedly paid $6 million to perform for the couple at a celebration.