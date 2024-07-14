Justin Hartley would spend "every minute" with his wife Sofia Pernas if he could.

The 47-year-old actor - who was initially married to Lindsay Hartley from 2004 until 2012 and has Isabella, 20, with her but was also married to 'Selling Sunset' star Chrishell Stause from 2017 until 2021 - tied the knot with Sofia, 34, three years ago and as they joined forces for the TV series 'Tracker', he admitted that it was "wonderful" to have his wife with him at work.

He told Us Weekly: "I mean, I love carpooling. That’s fun. She’s wonderful. I mean, if I had my choice, I’d spend every minute with her.

"What’s really cool is when you meet someone that means so much to you, that you’re so proud to be with and so proud of, and just such a fan of, and to get to see her work, because she’s such a talented actor

"She elevates scenes, and so it makes my job easier, actually. But yeah, it’s just wonderful to work with her.."

In the new season of 'Tracker', the Senior Year' star returns as survivalist Colter Shaw whilst she guest stars as an ex-girlfriend who did him no favours.

He added: "I love the dynamic where it’s like, you could look at it like competition, but there’s also a history there.

"So there’s a little bit of bad blood, but it’s also like, ‘Are they gonna mend things? Are they not? You know, can you trust her? I don’t know if you can.’ I mean, she hasn’t proven that you can trust her, that Colter can trust her. So we’ll see how that evolves. It’s just a lot of, you know, a lot of room to work with that relationship."