King Charles has "no doubt" that England will be successful in future matches.

The 75-year-old monarch penned a letter to national team and addressed it to their manager Gareth Southgate following their defeat in the match against Spain during Sunday's (14.07.24) Euros final and encouraged his country to join him in sending "heartfelt sympathy" to the boys over their loss.

In the official letter shared on Instagram, he wrote: "Mr. Gareth Southgate, O.B.E.

"Although victory may have eluded you this evening, nevertheless my wife and I join all my family in urging you and your support team to hold your heads high.

"All those who have participated in sporting activities at any level will know how utterly despairing such a result can feel when the prize was so near - and will join me in sending heartfelt sympathy, even as we congratulate Spain.

"But please know that your success in reaching the European Championship final is a really great achievement in itself, and one that brings with it the pride of a nation which will continue to roar for the Three Lions today - and in the many triumphs which I have no doubt lie ahead.

CHARLES R."

Amongst the attendees at the final were Charles' son Prince William and his grandson Prince George, and the heir to the throne also shared his own message of condolence to the team.

He wrote: "This time, it just wasn't meant to be. We're all still so proud of you. W."

Following the defeat, team captain Harry Kane admitted that the loss was going to "hurt" for quite some time.

He said: "Losing in a final is as tough as it gets. We done really well to get back into the game, to get to 1-1. We could have used that momentum to push on. We couldn't quite keep the ball and we got punished for it, I don't know what to say. This is going to hurt for a long time."