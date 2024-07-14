King Charles and Queen Camilla will visit Australia later this year.

The 75-year-old monarch is currently undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer but will travel to the Australian Capital Territory and New South Wales during the visit, with a new portrait of him and his wife released on Sunday (14.07.24) to mark the announcement.

In a statement, the Australian government said: “In the official portraits, The King wears The Sovereign’s Badge of the Order of Australia, while The Queen wears the Wattle Brooch which was gifted to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during her visit to Australia in 1954

Buckingham Palace said Charles and Camilla would attend the commonwealth heads of government meeting (Chogm) in Samoa, which is scheduled to take place from 21-25 October.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said: "I am honoured to welcome The King and Queen on their first Royal Visit to Australia later this year, they are always welcome visitors. The King has a deep regard for our great nation, and has always spoken warmly of the time he has spent here and the astounding beauty of our extraordinary continent.

“I look forward to welcoming The King and Queen back to Australia for this important visit."

The visit will mark the first time a reigning monarch and spouse have visited Australia since 2011, when Queen Elizabeth - who died in 2022 after a 70-year reign - went on a tour over the country with her late husband Prince Philip over the course of 10 days.

However, the King - who returned to public duties in April after taking a break for treatment in January - will not visit New Zealand on medical advice.

Buckingham Palace said: "The king’s doctors have advised that such an extended programme should be avoided at this time, to prioritise his majesty’s continued recovery."