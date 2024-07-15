'Insecure' star Jay Ellis has become a father for the second time.

The 42-year-old actor - who earned acclaim for his role as Martin 'Lawrence' Walker in the HBO series and has since starred in blockbuster 'Top Gun: Maverick' - and his wife Nina Senicar, 38, welcomed a baby boy named Noa into the world on July 11.

Alongside a sweet picture of the couple and their three-year-old daughter Nora Grace holding the newborn's teeny feet, he simply wrote on Instagram: "Noa Gray Ellis 7.11.24.

"Wow, we have a son!"

The pair tied the knot in a romantic ceremony at Villa Mangiacane in Tuscany, Italy in 2022, after their nuptials were delayed several times since they got engaged in 2019.

The pair "always knew" they wanted to get married in Italy.

Nina told Vogue magazine: "We always knew we wanted to get married in Italy because going there was the first trip we ever took together."

But after months of planning, the original ceremony was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and then after rescheduling for 2021, a "family loss" meant they pushed things back again.

Jay said: " At the time, Italy was one of the hardest hit areas in the world, on a strict lockdown and closed to tourists. Like everyone else in the world, we weren’t sure how widespread it would be or how long any of it would last, so we had to cancel everything.”

Nina added: “As the world slowly started to open up in 2021, we had a family loss that caused us to be away from home for about eight or nine months which resulted in our having to change our plans again. And we finally landed on July 9, 2022.”