Wiz Khalifa was arrested and charged with illegal drug possession over the weekend.

The 36-year-old rapper - whose real name is Cameron Thomaz - was allegedly found with cannabis in his possession in the early hours of Sunday (14.07.24) morning after smoking the drug on stage at the Beach, Please! festival in Costinesti.

Local anti-organised crime prosecutors organisation DIICOT said in a statement: "During a recital held during a music festival held in the Costinești resort, Constanța county, [Khalifa] possessed over 18 grams of cannabis (risk drug) and consumed (onstage) another amount of cannabis under the shape of a craft cigarette.

“We make it clear that, during the entire criminal process, the investigated persons benefit from the procedural rights and guarantees provided by the Code of Criminal Procedure, as well as the presumption of innocence.”

The 'See You Again' hitmaker was later released from custody and apologised for smoking on stage, insisting he didn't mean any "disrespect".

He wrote on X: “Last nights show was amazing.

"I didn’t mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage. They were very respectful and let me go. I’ll be back soon. But without a big a** joint next time.”

Wiz recently admitted his 11-year-old son Sebastian's teachers "expect" him to attend meeting at school while stoned and is "pretty sure" his boy - who he has with ex-wife Amber Rose - "smells" of the drug.

Asked if he ever goes to parent/teacher conferences while high, the 'Black and Yellow' hitmaker - whose girlfriend Aimee Aguilar is pregnant with a baby girl - told Alex Cooper on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast: "Hell yeah. I'm pulling up stoned. They expect it.

"They know what's up. It's not like back in the day [where] you're considered a bad parent if you smoke weed. I'm pretty sure my son smells like weed.

"I don't know because I can't smell it but I'm pretty sure he smells like pot.

"And yeah I'm pulling up stoned, I'm pulling up high because I want them to connect with the real me. They're not going to get a fake version of me or this made-up parent that society makes you think that you're supposed to be."