WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that allows users to convert voice into text.

The Meta-owned message service is testing out the feature with Beta users first,WABetaInfo reports.

The tool will require 150MB of data.

Users will be promoted to "Read voice messages with transcripts."

What's more, the app is developing a translation feature.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is seemingly planning to block users on iOS from taking screenshots of a user's profile picture.

WABetaInfo reported in May: “WhatsApp is working on a feature that will restrict users from taking screenshots of profile pictures on iOS."

It added: “The latest update from WhatsApp’s beta program for iOS, version 24.10.10.70 available through TestFlight shows that new security measures are being tested for the app."