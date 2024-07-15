Travis Kelce's mom has landed a role in a Hallmark holiday movie.

Donna Kelce has been cast alongside Hunter King and Tyler Hynes in the network's upcoming Countdown to Christmas film 'Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story' and will star as the manager of Kansas City restaurant Norma + Nics.

In a video announcement shared to Instagram, Hunter and Tyler introduced themselves before stepping aside to reveal Donna standing behind them.

She said: "Hi, I'm Donna Kelce and I'm in 'Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story'."

Her co-stars then cheered and clapped.

The post was captioned: “Look who’s joining @hunterking and @tyler_hynes in #HolidayTouchdown: A @Chiefs Love Story!

“Please welcome America’s football mom @donnakelce to the cast. Don’t miss the world premiere later this year during #CountdownToChristmas.”

The news comes a month after Hallmark Media announced they were teaming up with Travis' team Kansas City Chiefs on a holiday movie set around the football field.

The film will feature appearances from Chiefs' head coach Andy Reid, players Trey Smith, Mecole Hardman Jr., Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and George Karlaftis, as well as red carpet correspondent Taylen Biggs.

The movie will be filmed solely in Kansas City, including on the field at Arrowhead Stadium, and will see Hunter play a finalist in the team's Fan of the Year contest opposite Tyler as Derrick, the director of fan engagement, who is tasked with evaluating the finalists.

Kansas City Chiefs President Mark Donovan previously said in a statement: "We are honoured to partner with Hallmark on a project as unique as this.

"As a club, we pride ourselves on exploring new ways to grow our brand, as well as connect with new audiences. This partnership unites two passionate fanbases and gives us an opportunity to show Chiefs Kingdom's energy and tradition on one of the most-watched channels during the holiday season."