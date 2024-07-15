Daisy Edgar-Jones thinks it is important to show "healthy sex" in TV shows and movies.

The 26-year-old actress - who shot to fame playing Marianne opposite Paul Mescal as Connell in 'Normal People' - believes it is vital for the younger generations to see intimacy should be "safe and respectful" and for such media to encourage positive conversations.

She told The Sunday Times' Culture magazine: "I remember watching 'Sex Education' and thinking I would have valued having that as a kid.

“It felt healthy, frank, truthful, and 'Normal People' allowed consent to be a natural part of the conversation about things being loving, about female pleasure.

"It’s important to witness healthy sex on screen because you’ll understand yourself better.

“I mean, I certainly found watching it myself challenging. Many cups of tea were made.

"But Connell is Marianne’s first partner and how he treats her is so respectful. That was a big thing.

"People said that it allowed them to have conversations with their children and I hope that safe, respectful and complicated sex is still explored.”

In the wake of the #MeToo movement, Daisy told how before every job she starts, the cast and crew gather for an "anti-harassment Zoom" to discuss what they should look out for and who to raise any issues with.

She added: “There is a hierarchy. And you’re working with people who have lots of power who may not hire you again, so it can feel like you can’t come forward if you need.

"But I feel lucky. I knew to ask for an intimacy coordinator, for instance.”

The 'Twisters' actress feels pressure from being famous in a social media age because she worries about "saying the wrong thing" and it damaging her career.

She said: “I find social media daunting. And I worry about saying the wrong thing. I want to articulate myself, but also …

“If I make mistakes, they have more eyes on them… They are more defining.

“And maybe that’s where some self-doubt stems from because, bloody hell, I’ve only just begun.”