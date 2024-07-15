Both Link and Zelda will reportedly be playable in ‘The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom’.

According to the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB), the upcoming Nintendo Switch game - which launches on 26 September - will allow users to play as both Link and Princess Zelda, making ‘Echoes of Wisdom’ the first title in the action-adventure franchise’s history to make the famed royal a playable character.

The age rating board added fans will be able to play as Link and defeat foes by using his sword and arrow attacks. It later said of Zelda that players can control her by using a magic wand to summon creatures to fight enemies.

The full summary reads: “This is an adventure game in which players assume the role of Zelda as she attempts to dispel rifts throughout Hyrule and rescue Link. From a three-quarter-overhead perspective, players explore various environments while fighting stylized enemies (e.g., humans, creatures).

“As Link, players use a sword and arrows to defeat enemies; Zelda can use a magic wand to summon creatures (e.g., wind-up knights, pig soldiers, slime) for battle.

“Some enemies can be defeated by being set on fire; other creatures dissolve into mist when defeated. Battle sequences are somewhat frenetic, with several enemies attacking/fighting at once.”

The official trailer showcases a battle between Link and the series’ primary antagonist Ganon, which has led some fans to believe that Link is a playable character during the game’s prologue before being replaced by Zelda for the remainder of the title.

Other fans have speculated the Hyrule shown in the trailer corresponds to the previously seen map from ‘A Link to the Past’ and ‘A Link Between Worlds’.