Donald Trump is "supposed to be dead".

The 76-year-old US presidential candidate was shot by Thomas Matthew Crooks - who was subsequently killed by Secret Service agents - at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday (13.07.24 and he's reflected on the "very surreal experience" that left him bleeding from the ear after he turned his head away from the audience to look at a screen, meaning the would-be assassin's bullet missed its target by a fraction.

He told the New York Post newspaper: “The doctor at the hospital said he never saw anything like this, he called it a miracle.

“I’m not supposed to be here, I’m supposed to be dead. I’m supposed to be dead.”

Trump wanted to continue his speech after the shooting, but Secret Service agents - who came flying in "like linebackers" when the shots were fired - told him it wasn't safe and bundled him off stage, leaving him bruised and missing his shoes.

He said: “The agents hit me so hard that my shoes fell off, and my shoes are tight."

But the former 'Apprentice' star praised the Secret Service agents for their actions and gunning down the shooter, who was on a roof around 130 yards away from the stage.

He said: “They took him out with one shot right between the eyes.

“They did a fantastic job. It’s surreal for all of us.”

After being shot, Trump was photographed raising his fist and he's proud of the "iconic" image.

He said: “A lot of people say it’s the most iconic photo they’ve ever seen. They’re right and I didn’t die. Usually you have to die to have an iconic picture.

“I just wanted to keep speaking, but I just got shot.

“By luck or by God, many people are saying it’s by God I’m still here."

The incident killed Corey Comperatore, and Trump wants to attend his funeral, while he is also keen to speak to the families of two other men who were injured.

He told his aides: "Get the numbers, I want to go to the hospital and call all the families.”

The Republican candidate was impressed by the reaction of the crowd when the shooting occurred.

He said: “A lot of places, especially soccer games, you hear a single shot, everybody runs. Here there were many shots and they stayed.

“I love them. They are such great people.”

And he appreciated receiving a call from President Joe Biden, describing his rival as "very nice" and the discussion "fine".