Jane Seymour believes her first marriage "did not count".

The 73-year-old actress was just 20 years old when she exchanged vows with Michael Attenborough in 1971 and though they separated two years later, both she and the theatre director know they shouldn't have tied the knot.

She told The Guardian newspaper: "My first marriage, in my opinion, did not count. We were young. He jokes that on our wedding day we knew we were stuck, but it was too late to give the presents back. We still adore each other."

The 'Live and Let Die' actress went on to be briefly married to Geoffrey Planer before getting hitched to David Flynn - the father of her children Katherine, 42, and 39-year-old Sean - in 1981, only to divorce in 1992, a year before she wed James Keach, going on to have twins John and Kristopher, now 29.

And Jane is proud of the fact she's retained good relationships with all of her ex-husbands.

She said: "My second husband is probably one of my closest friends on the planet.

"For the sake of my children, I’ve remained friends with my third and fourth husbands, and with their significant others, too. We’ve been able to resume the good parts of the relationship.

"I don’t love how the marriages ended, but we shared amazing experiences. There’s an enormous amount of love there."

Meanwhile, the 'Kominsky Method' actress - who is now in a relationship with John Zambetti - previously revealed she quit acting for a year after being sexually harassed by an unnamed film producer in the early 1970s and she hit out at her agent for not "protecting" her.

She said: "At the beginning of #MeToo, I felt it was appropriate to explain that I’d been put in a situation by a powerful film producer. I said 'no' and left, but he threatened that my entire career would be destroyed if I told anyone.

"My agent knew of his reputation, but didn’t protect me. It so damaged me emotionally that I didn’t act for a year."