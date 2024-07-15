Julia Fox has quit a project with an “A-list icon” over what she branded a “white man” director’s alleged racism.

The ‘Uncut Gems’ actress, 34, claimed he repeatedly displayed his bigotry during a conversation about diversity, calling the exchange insane in a video posted to TikTok.

She said: “OK, so the craziest thing just happened to me… so I’ve been attached to a project for five years.

I’ve given creative contributions to it, emotional contributions to it, it was like my baby.

“I even brought on like a major, major A-list icon to play alongside me and everything was going great until this white man director came in.”

Julia added the director of the project – who she did not name – tried to kick her off it after he was only there for a week.

She said: “I had mentioned (to him) that I really thought it was important to have diversity in our cast and our lead cast.

“And I took notes because he said, ‘Why? White people have it really hard, too. “And plus, diversity casting is like using black people as puppets.

“White people don’t have a duty to cast black people because so many black projects happen – and Asian projects – and nobody gets mad that there’s no white people in the cast.'”

Julia said the director told her “turn on Netflix, turn on any streamers, it’s all black projects”.

She said he went on: “Go to India, all the moves in India have all Indian people. Nobody gets mad that they don’t have diversity.”

Julia added she told the director “white people have been the default” until now, but claimed he then said: “What are you talking about?”

She went on about his attitude: “It was giving Proud Boy, it was giving All Lives Matter, it was giving white supremacy, and at that point, I was done arguing.

“And I said, ‘You know what? I can’t work with you, I’m done.’”

Julia said she wasn’t naming the filmmaker as she didn’t want to “blow this whole thing” up for other workers on the project.