Shannen Doherty settled her divorce from estranged husband Kurt Iswarienko a day before she died.

The ‘Beverly Hills, 90201’ actress lost her years-long battle with breast cancer aged 53 on Saturday (13.07.24), and court documents revealed on Monday (15.07.24) show she agreed to waive spousal support and a “default or uncontested dissolution” of her marriage to Kurt – indicating the former couple settled their split outside court.

Shannen signed the agreement on Friday (12.07.24), while celebrity photographer Kurt, 50, put his name to the document on Saturday – the day of Shannen’s passing.

It said: “It is the mutual wish and desire of the parties to effect a full, complete, and final settlement of all their respective property interests, future and present, by this Judgment, and… completely resolve any and all issues relating to division of property, reimbursement claims and/or credits, spousal support, and attorneys’ fees and costs.”

The former couple’s lawyers also each submitted the paperwork early Monday morning.

Shannen’s long-term publicist Leslie Sloane announced the actress had died surrounded by loved ones.

She said: “The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie.

“The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.”

Just after Shannen died, her friend Tara Furiani accused Kurt of showing a lack of “humanity” during his and the actress’ bitter divorce battle, which began in April 2023.

She claimed he was “dragging his feet” so he wouldn’t have to pay her, saying online: “Life is so hard… life is extra hard with cancer and without the support you thought you’d have.

“If you have the opportunity to be a decent person, take it. You have no idea what people are dealing with and going through.”

Shannen – who got hitched to Kurt in October 2011 in Malibu, California – said in legal documents filed last month he was hoping “I die before he is required to pay me while he continues to live his life and shirk his responsibilities to his dying wife of more than 11 years”.

A lawyer for the snapper rejected her claims, alleging he wanted to finalise their divorce in September 2023 with a settlement deal – which was denied by Shannen as he allegedly “skirted around” how much he earned in the early aughts of their marriage.