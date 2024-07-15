Anna Faris is “really loving” her son’s young age – but is bracing herself for him entering puberty.

The mother-of-one ‘Entourage’ actress, 47, has 11-year-old boy Jack Daniel with her ex-husband Chris Pratt, 45, and opened up about how he’s sprouting up on ‘Today’ on Monday (15.07.24), when she sat down with co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Justin Sylvester ahead of the release of her new film ‘My Spy the Eternal City’.

She said about reflecting on how quickly Jack has grown: “You miss it sometimes when you look at old photos.”

Anna added the boy is now entering puberty – and opened up to his mum about his first armpit hair.

She said: “I think I’m really loving this age. Although, he told me that he has an armpit hair. So, it’s happening.”

Justin warned her: “Get ready, honey – it is happening.”

Along with her son, Anna is stepmother to her 54-year-old cinematographer husband Michael Barrett’s two kids.

She got engaged to him in 2019 and they eloped two years later.

Anna told People in 2022 she considers herself lucky to have a great relationship with Chris and his 34-year-old wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

She said: “We’re all getting much closer, and I so appreciate that.

“They’re very protective of me, and I want to be very protective of them. I so appreciate their support.”

In April 2023, Chris told People how their son Jack loved his dad’s film ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’.

At the premiere of the video game movie adaptation, the actor added his boy “really freaked out” when he saw his dad bring the eponymous character to the big screen.

He added: “He saw it already and he’s thrilled. He loves it. He took all his friends and he really freaked out.

“My daughter’s a little too young to see it, but when they do see it, hopefully, they’ll think their dad is cool.”