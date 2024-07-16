Richard Simmons’ cause of death is being investigated.

The fitness guru was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Saturday (13.07.24), a day after his 76th birthday – when he reportedly fell but refused to seek immediate medical attention, despite advice to get help from his housekeeper.

Police have said they do not suspect “foul play”, but the LA Medical Examiner’s Office has stated Richard’s cause of death has since been deferred – meaning a probe and additional testing no his body are required.

It can take up to three months before a ruling is made on the cause of death.

Two days before his death, Richard told People about his hopes for his legacy.

He said: “I never thought of myself as a celebrity. People don’t know this – I’m really a shy person and a little bit of an introvert.

“But when that curtain goes up that’s a different story. I’m there to make people happy.

“But the accolades I get from emails. I mean, today most probably, we’ll answer over 100 emails.

“And they’ll say, ‘I’m your No1 fan’. And I just write back, and I say, you know, ‘Don’t say that because I’m a human being just like you. And I know that you do good things, too.’”

Richard had not been seen in public since 2014 and it is thought he retreated from the spotlight as he found it harder to keep up his trademark flamboyant persona in public as he aged.

He kept his fans updated on his life on social media – and in March told them he had been diagnosed with and undergone gruelling treatment for skin cancer.

Richard added to People: “I know people miss me. And you know what? I miss them, too.

“But I’m able to reach them through phone calls… and through emails. And I do leave the house sometimes. But I’m in disguise.”