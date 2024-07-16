Kerry Katona's son Max "knocked a kid out" after they bullied him over his mother's risque photos.

The 43-year-old former Atomic Kitten star - who previously launched her OnlyFans account in 2020 - revealed her 15-year-old son was shown an unsolicited picture of her taken without her knowledge.

She told OK! magazine: "He is really protective over me, he’s got into a few fights before trying to defend me.

"One time he got shown a picture of me topless – I was sunbathing and didn’t know it was taken – by a lad at school and [Max] knocked him out.

"He’s so protective over me that it’s better he stays private and just doesn’t get involved at all.”

Kerry has children Molly, 22, and Lilly-Sue, 20, with her first husband Brian McFadden, Heidi, 17, and Max with second husband Mark Croft, and nine-year-old Dylan Jorce with late third husband George Kay.

She revealed all of her kids have had to move school, "sometimes up to 10 times", either down to bullying or so their mother could "find a fresh start".

She added: "My kids don’t know any different to being raised in the public eye, but the negatives are that my mistakes are their burdens.

"So I know they get comments about me being on OnlyFans or people saying, ‘Your mum is a cokehead.’ Even though it’s not true, it’s not nice.

"But Heidi is like me, she’s got tough skin and isn’t bothered. She knows the money from things like OnlyFans helps to give them the best possible life."

Her daughter Heidi admitted "having a famous mum" can be tough, but she tries to rise above it.

She said: "It’s always the first thing you get comments about, which used to affect me a lot. I had really bad anxiety, so I don’t think that helped because I wasn’t confident to speak up.

"Now I just don’t really care about negativity – I think it’s stupid.”