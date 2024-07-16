Natalie Portman has described meeting Rihanna as a "formative moment" in her life.

The 43-year-old actress - whose divorce from ex-husband Benjamin Millepied, 47, was finalised in March after 11 years of marriage - met the 'Diamond' hitmaker two months earlier at Paris Fashion Week, and their exchange was "exactly what [she] needed" during her breakup.

On 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', the host played a video where Rihanna told Natalie she was "one of the hottest b******" in Hollywood".

The ''V For Vendetta' star said: "It was a formative moment in my life."

She added: "I think everyone going through a divorce should get Rihanna to say to her that she's a bad b****. It was exactly what I needed."

She filed for a split from her ex - who she met on the set of 'Black Swan' in 2009 before tying the knot three years later - in July 2023 amid reports from Page Six he had allegedly cheated on her with a then-25-year-old woman named Camille Étienne.

Natalie and Benjamin initially separated in 2022 but worked through their marital issues before their marriage collapsed.

The former couple have two children – son Aleph, 12, and seven-year-old daughter Amalia.

After the divorce was finalised, an insider told People magazine that Natalie is "incredibly private" and that her biggest focus is "protecting the kids".

And a different source told the outlet: "Her biggest priority has been ensuring a smooth transition for her children.

"She and Ben really love their kids and are equally focused on being the best co-parents they can be. Nothing is more important."

Her relationship status has been a source of speculation for years, and the actress previously admitted that she has struggled to deal with the extra attention.

In an interview with Vanity Fair magazine - which was published in February - Natalie said: "It’s terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it."