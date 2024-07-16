Stephen Oyoung has joined the next 'Mission: Impossible' film.

The 39-year-old actor – who can currently be seen in 'Twisters' with Glen Powell – will appear in the upcoming action flick alongside Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby and Ving Rhames.

Oyoung is the latest star to land a role in the picture – which will be helmed by 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning' filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie – with previous additions to the ensemble cast including Hannah Waddingham, Nick Offerman, Holt McCallany, Katy O'Brian and Shea Whigham.

Whigham, 55, will be reprising his role as Jasper Briggs in the film, and revealed he had urged director McQuarrie to write a scene with his character and Cruise's Ethan Hunt.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he said: "I said to Christopher McQuarrie on ['Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning'], 'I don't want a bigger trailer. I don't want more money. I don't want better catering. I just want one scene between Tom and I, where you, McQ, write it like 'The Usual Suspects', and we get a chance to get in there.' And he delivered."

The 'Boardwalk Empire' star was invited to dinner by the Hollywood icon after they had worked on the scene, and Cruise admitted production was far from complete.

Whigham explained: "We did this scene between Tom and myself, and then Tom said, 'We're going to go out to dinner.' So we went out to dinner when I was done, and then Tom said, 'Do you realise that we come out one year from today? And it's going to be a sprint to finish the thing.'

"What he's doing now, people are going to be floored. He wants to make this one like an adventure film, and he and McQuarrie have an idea of what they want to do with it. So it's going to be amazing."

The movie - which is filming at the moment - was initially slated to hit cinemas in June 2024, though was delayed until May 2025 due to last year's SAG-AFTA strikes, which saw actors walk out of their jobs in an effort to boost their pay and rights with industry studios.