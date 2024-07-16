Chuck Lorre has declared "f*** 'em" in response to TV executives seemingly being uninterested in sitcoms.

The 'Big Bang Theory' creator - who is also known for his work on shows including 'Two and a Half Men', 'Mom', 'Cybill' and 'Young Sheldon' - insisted he isn't interested in programming trends and just wants to tell "great stories".

Asked about the state of the industry and a lack of interest in comedy series at the TCA Press Tour, he said: "F*** 'em'.

"You're asking me if I have a macro view of these things, I don't.

"I try and pursue things that I'm excited about that I think are wonderful, that working with people that I love and admire and telling stories that I think are great stories to tell, and the potential of making people laugh is a wonderful thing to do.

"When you come home at night, did you make people laugh? That's not a bad day."

Chuck doesn't worry about what the entertainment industry views as "viable" and insisted it shouldn't matter to his creativity.

He said: "What the industry perceives of as viable is not -- that's none of my business, actually.

"I just I try and stay focused on doing stuff that I love and hoping people that — when I think something is wonderful, I hope people agree with me. I can't guarantee it, but that's the hope of it."

The 71-year-old producer's next show will be 'Georgie+ Mandy's First Marriage', a spin-off from 'Young Sheldon', which will follow Sheldon's older brother, Georgie Cooper, and sees Montana Jordan and Emily Osment reprise the title roles

But after 'The Big Bang Theory' finale revealed the grown-up Georgie, played by Jerry O'Connell, had been married and divorced twice, Chuck warned viewers not to expect a happy ending for the teenage newlyweds.

He quipped: "Georgie's 19. He dropped out of high school. How smooth do you think this marriage is going to go? There's some pessimism in the word 'first,' but there's hope as well if you're patient with us."