Lee Isaac Chung thinks DC Studios boss James Gunn "lucked out" when he cast David Corenswet as Superman.

The 45-year-old filmmaker worked with the actor, 31, on his newly-released disaster flick 'Twisters', and has now said he knows David is "going to kill it" as the iconic superhero in the upcoming eponymous DC Universe picture.

During an appearance on the 'Inside Total Film' podcast, he explained: "So, David was going out for that role when we were filming. I remember, we were all really secretly rooting for him. When we found out he was on a shortlist, a lot of us were saying, 'You know, he actually would be a great Superman.'

"He is such an imposing and big presence and larger than life – but there’s this genuine purity to him, in a weird way, that I feel fits in a lot with Superman.

"I remember when he came back from doing auditions in LA, he came back to set, and he was still carrying that Superman to us. He’s someone who stays within the role a little bit.

"I’m not saying he’s method, but he kind of takes on that aura a little bit."

As well as David, 'Superman' – which was initially titled 'Superman: Legacy' - will star Nicholas Hoult as the hero's arch-enemy Lex Luthor.

The 34-year-old actor revealed he has been hitting the gym to ensure his character looks and feels as menacing as he does in the comics.

During an appearance on the 'Inside of You' podcast, he said: "I have been working out. There’s that bit in 'All-Star Superman' [comic book] where he [Lex] talks about his muscles being real and hard work and all that. I kind of took that as a little bit of a fuel for the fire."