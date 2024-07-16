Daisy Edgar-Jones believes 'Twisters' honours the original 1996 movie by incorporating real footage of storms and tornados.

The 26-year-old actress – who stars in the disaster flick alongside Glen Powell, 35, and Anthony Ramos, 32 – explained the new film acts as a spiritual successor to the first picture because camera crews braved the elements and filmed active tornadoes, much like the original.

Speaking to Comicbook.com, she said: "[We used] real footage of real tornadoes, which I think we had a B-roll crew who came and filmed actual tornadoes and actual extreme weather. And they did that in the original."

Glenn added the production team wanted to "raise the bar on every level" with these real storms by utilising modern cinema equipment to create the "most real depiction of a tornado ever seen on the theatrical screen".

The 'Anyone but You' actor explained: "Industrial Light and Magic, which did the post in this movie, took real footage, I mean, obviously in terms of this it's sort of the next chapter of Twister and we have to kind of raise the bar on every level.

"With modern technology, with these cameras, you can get closer and closer and closer. But they used all real reference footage from these tornadoes. So I mean, what you're seeing on screen is the most real depiction of a tornado ever seen on the theatrical screen."

Aside from the visuals, Anthony added the new flick honoured the 1996 film by including a cameo of James Paxton, whose late father Bill starred in the original.

He shared: "You know, we got the Dorothy [tornado]. Bill Paxton, God rest his soul, his son James blessed us with a cameo in the film.

"So it was cool, just these little nuggets of the spirit of the first film."

Recently, James revealed he found making 'Twisters' "emotional", and admitted it took him a lot of time to "process" his feelings while he on set due to the series' connection to his late father.

He told Entertainment Weekly: "It took me a little bit of time to process it, just given the context of my dad and his significance in the original and him not being here.

"It’s an emotional thing. It wasn’t something that I could really decide immediately. It took a little time just to process it, just the magnitude of it."