Ryan Reynolds' nine-year-old daughter has seen 'Deadpool and Wolverine'.

The 47-year-old actor claimed one of the "best moments" of working on his R-rated new movie was sitting down to watch it with his eldest child, James, and his mother, Tammy, because he delighted on seeing their responses to the "emotion" of the film.

He told the New York Times newspaper: "I'm not saying that other people should do this, but my nine year old watched the movie with me and my mom, who's in her late 70s, and it was just one of the best moments of this whole experience for me.

"Both of them were laughing their guts out, were feeling the emotion where I most desperately hoped people would be."

Ryan - who, as well as James, also has Inez, seven, Betty, four, and a 16-month-old child whose name or sex hasn't been made public with wife Blake Lively - explained seeing adult-rated movies when he was a child left a lasting impression on him and are still a source of inspiration to this day.

He added: "When I saw rated-R movies when I was a kid, they left a huge impression on me because I didn't feel like people were pulling punches, and it's been a huge inspiration to so many of the things that I look to make now."

The actor felt it was important for 'Deadpool and Wolverine' to have an R rating not only to shock but so director Shawn Levy could tell a "much more authentic" story than if he were "bound by a PG-13 rating."

The movie sees Hugh Jackman reprise his role as Wolverine for the first time since 2017's 'Logan' and his co-star admitted he gets "goose bumps" in talking about the delight he experienced in finally working with his 55-year-old pal.

He said: "In terms of the emotion, I’ve waited forever to do a movie with this guy, and I think he’s waited a long time to do something like this with me, so there are scenes where it’s pretty hard to distinguish between Wade Wilson talking to Logan and Ryan talking to Hugh.

"I love that, I get goose bumps even just talking about it."