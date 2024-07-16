Lewis Hamilton has signed a deal to work with Dior.

The Formula 1 champion will be an ambassador for the luxury fashion house and do a limited collection with them in collaboration with its creative director Kim Jones , which will be inspired by the continent of Africa and the push for fashion to be more eco-conscious,

The 39-year-old racecar driver told WWD: “Honestly, this has been such a dream We’ve both been talking a lot about Africa."

Kim- who spent time during his childhood living in countries across the region such as Botswana, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Kenya and Ghana due to his father's job as a hydrogeologist - sang the praises of the “sustainable fabrics” they have sourced in places like Burkina Faso.

Kim, 50, said: “Some of the fabrics were made in Burkina Faso. We’re working with someone who’s helping us source sustainable fabrics throughout the continent and really looking at what we can do to help get the next generation of people educated to be able to come work in a studio like this.”

Lewis also noted that he is keen to make sure that this collaboration has an "impact" in the fashion world because other brands are "not conscious" of the effects of climate change.

Lewis added: “We want to make sure it has impact.

“Making it sustainable was key. When you’ve got a big house like Dior pushing that technology as well, hopefully, the goal is always to encourage all the other brands to want to start doing the same, because so many just are not conscious.”