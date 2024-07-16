Coi Leray says her style has gotten more mature as she has

Published
2024/07/16 16:15 (BST)

Coi Leray's style has grown with her.

The ‘Baby, Don’t Hurt Me’ hitmaker - who is becoming known to now prefer a more risque look since bursting onto the scene three years ago - mused that her fashion sense has been “the same” it just has gotten more mature as she has.

The 27-year-old rapper told Teen Vogue magazine: “Looking back at all my old s*** and my old videos, I'm like, "Yo, I was always the same." I'm just getting older. I need to bring [fans] more into my world so they can actually grow with me to understand my growth, because they see me getting older and changing, but they don't understand why. That sh*t bothers the hell out of me.

I went from dinosaur covers on my nipples, to walking with my nipples out in a sheer chic dress at YSL. It's a certain way you gotta start moving as you get older. It's chess, not checkers. I don't think anything changed [about me]. I'm still finding myself [aesthetically] as an artist.

A lot of my biggest, successful moments happened so fast in my career that people didn't really give me a chance to grow. People hold me to a certain standard. [But] that's the process of artist development and someone going through life — I still have to go through real life s***, too, at the end of the day, and they don't know what I go through.

Coi also recently performed at Coachella with Shenseea and admitted she felt as if she "looked good" while performing for the crowd.

She said: “Being at Coachella was dope. The energy was amazing, both weekends were amazing. I looked good, I felt good, my dancers, my set… It was a great, great show. I love performing at festivals, so I can't wait to headline.

© BANG Media International

coileray shenseea

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended