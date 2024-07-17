Alexis Ohanian has been diagnosed with Lyme disease.

The 41-year-old entrepreneur - who is married to tennis legend Serena Williams and has Olympia, six, and 11-month-old Adira with her - took to social media on Tuesday (16.07.24) evening to reveal that he is suffering from the illness that is caused infection caught from the bite of an infected tick.

He wrote on X: "Doing a full battery of health scans, tests, etc, and found out I have lyme disease. Wild. No symptoms, thankfully, but gonna treat. Good cholesterol is too low. Bad cholesterol is just OK. Gotta work on that. On the plus-side: 822 ng/dL total + 162 ng/dL free testosterone"

Alexis also noted in a separate post that someone close to him had been diagnosed with the illness some time ago but, unlike Alexis, he had shown numerous symptoms although medics just couldn't get to the bottom of what was wrong with him until a test was carried out.

He said: "I've got a loved one who had it a few years back, showed tons symptoms etc and just couldn't figure it out until they tested him for it and then found it (treated it successfully, too). I spend so little time in the wilderness/northeast this was quite a surprise."

Some of the symptoms of Lyme disease include fever, rash, facial paralysis, an irregular heartbeat, and arthritis and if not treated early, the infection can spread to the nervous system.

The Reddit founder concluded his post by letting his followers know that he would be embarking on a course of antibiotics as treatment for the illness - which, in recent years, has also been endured by A-Listers Avril Lavigne and Justin Bieber - before begging his followers to not consult him for any medical advice,

He said: "Anyway, gonna grab some antibiotics — can't keep me down, tick! (Please talk to a doctor! Do not listen to me for any health advice!)"