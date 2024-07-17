Firerose has been banned from using Billy Ray Cyrus' credit cards.

The 'Achy Breaky Heart' singer had filed an emergency motion earlier this month, seeking a temporary restraining order to stop his 37-year-old estranged wife from "unauthorised" use of both his personal and business credit cards and accounts after she allegedly spent $96,000 of his money following his divorce filing on 23 May, and now a judge has granted the order.

According to documents filed on 10 July and obtained by People magazine, the judge in Williamson County found “no legitimate reason for [Firerose] to have access to and to make any additional charges” on Cyrus’ cards, and restrained her from using them, effective immediately.

The order also ruled the 62-year-old country star and Firerose must “exchange income and expense statements as well as asset and liability statements” by 11 July, and must engage in “good faith meditation” no later than 31 August.

Following Billy Ray's application for the restraining order, Firerose had insisted there was "no emergency" and allegations she had made 37 unauthorised charges were "untrue".

Her response stated: “Throughout the divorce proceedings, the parties are to live as per the status quo during the marriage.

“Wife was simply living as she has since October 10, 2023, and Husband has no right to cut her off.”

In the wake of the end of their seven-month marriage, Firerose accused her estranged spouse of “extreme verbal, emotional and psychological abuse”, while the 'Somebody Said a Prayer' singer responded 10 days later and claimed he had been the victim of physical, verbal and emotional abuse within their union.

He later alleged the Australian singer “had been conducting a campaign to isolate” him from his family, including stopping him from communicating with one of his daughters — while Firerose alleged she had been subjected to "systematic isolation" and forced to live by “very strict rules."

Firerose also filed legal papers on 14 July saying Billy Ray filed for divorce in May one day before she was set to undergo a preventative double mastectomy.

The blonde beauty stated in her complaint she was diagnosed as a carrier of the BRCA1 gene mutation in early 2020 and her doctors “highly recommended” she undergo the procedure and a breast reconstruction in March, with the singer scheduling her first surgery for 24 May.

When he filed for divorce, Billy Ray cited irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct - which Firerose denied in her response - and also sought an annulment on the grounds of fraud.