Michael Mann plans to make the 'Heat' sequel later this year.

The 81-year-old filmmaker previously teased a sequel to the 1995 crime drama was in the works and he's now offered an update to explain he is "deep into" writing the screenplay adaptation of his and Meg Gardiner's 'Heat 2' novel and wants to start shooting either late 2024 or early 2025.

It has been rumoured that his 'Ferrari' star Adam Driver and 'Dune' actor Austin Butler will take on the roles played in the original movie by Robert De Niro and Val Kilmer, but Michael refused to be drawn on the speculation.

He simply told the Los Angeles Times newspaper: “I can’t talk about that.”

Michael confirmed last October that 'Heat 2' would be his next movie.

He told Deadline: "Yes. Meg Gardiner and myself wrote the novel 'Heat 2', which came out right when we were shooting 'Ferrari'.

"It did very well. I plan to shoot that next.”

And at the time, he hinted Adam could be in line to play a young version of Neil McCauley, the character portrayed by De Niro in the original film.

He teased: "Perhaps. We don’t talk about that yet. Let me put it this way: Adam and I got along like a house on fire [on Ferrari].

"We have the same work ethic – which is pretty intense. We like each other, and we had a great time working together artistically.”

'Heat 2' is both a prequel and sequel to the crime classic, featuring McCauley, Chris Shiherlis (Kilmer) and Vincent Hannah (Al Pacino) in the years leading up to the saga.

The novel also explores what happens to the surviving characters in the following years.

For the prequel parts, readers are taken back to 1988 Chicago as McCauley, Shiherlis and their crew are taking scores on the West Coast, the US-Mexico border and Chicago.

While this is happening, Hanna is rising through the ranks at the Chicago Police Department as he tries to bring an ultraviolent group of home invaders to justice.