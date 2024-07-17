AnnaLynne McCord has paid tribute to Shannen Doherty.

The 37-year-old actress - who starred in the '90210' reboot - remembered the late star of the original 'Beverly Hills 90210' after she passed away this week, following a long battle with breast cancer.

She told Us Weekly: "Everyone had something to say about Shannen when it was announced that she was coming back to do our version of her (much beloved) 'Beverly Hills 90210'. But the woman everyone depicted and the woman I got to spend time with on set were two very different people. So, of course, I loved her right away!

"She was a rebel and a non-conformist who lived life on her terms.

"This is threatening to those who bend to trends, something I couldn’t see her ever doing. I didn’t spend a great deal of time with her, but I didn’t have to. She was who she was in all arenas. Authentic through and through. And she was a fighter. To the very end."

Shannen was just 53 when she passed away following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Her publicist, Leslie Sloane said in a statement: "It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease. The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace."

Meanwhile, Antonio Sabato Jr., who previously worked with Shannen, also paid tribute to his late friend.

He said: "We worked many times together, she was a friend and a wonderful actress. We’ve been working together since the ‘90s. All the stories about her being difficult in the ‘90s were untrue, she was never once problematic, she was the complete opposite.

"She was a hard worker, never late, always early, the first one on set and the last to leave. She was amazing in every way.

“She was a star, we had a lot of things in common, she grew up on a set like I did. We had a great chemistry and every time there was a time to work together, we always liked to come back together. She was never the gossip person, she just came in with a big heart, she made the day better for everyone, for the crew and every person there."