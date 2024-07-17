Christina and Josh Hall “had issues in the marriage for quite some time" before their shock split.

Although it came as a surprise to fans when Josh, 43, filed for divorce this week, citing "irreconcilable differences", friends told PEOPLE that all had not been well in the marriage in recent times.

Christina has also filed for a dissolution of the marriage and while she too cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split, the former couple disagree on the date of separation.

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, Christina has listed the separation date as July 7, while Josh has stated it was July 8.

Christina - who has daughter Taylor, 13, and son Braydon, eight, with her first husband and former 'Flip or Flop' co-host Tarek El Moussa, as well as four-year-old Hudson with second husband Ant Antstead - is also asking the court to restore her last name to Haack.

She has requested that neither party receive spousal support and has asked for Josh to pay her legal fees.

However, Josh is seeking spousal support from Christina and wants her to pay his attorney fees.

Meanwhile, Christina and Josh also had a professional relationship, having worked together on a number of projects, including 'Christina on the Coast', 'Christina in the Country' and the upcoming 'The Flip Off', which is set to premiere in 2025.

It is unclear if the split will affect the show.

The pair secretly tied the knot in a private courthouse ceremony in 2021, after less than a year of dating and later had another wedding in Hawaii in September 2022, with friends and family.