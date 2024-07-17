Channing Tatum is the new face of Versace Eros men’s fragrances.

This is the 44-year-old actor's first time working on a campaign for Versace and it will include a short film for the brand.

Channing - who has worn Versace on numerous red carpets and is a friend of the company’s chief creative officer Donatella Versace - told WWD: "When I started modelling in the 2000s, Versace was the brand I always wanted to work with but never did, so this campaign feels extra special and personal to me. The Versace name has such a strong meaning to so many around the world, and to be a part of that legacy is a real privilege. Donatella is a true icon and friend and I am so excited to see the reaction to what we’ve created together.”

Donatella added: "I loved working with Channing for this shoot. Not only does he look amazing, he also put his heart into this campaign.

"He shows strength and power and is also one of the kindest and most charming men I have met. He defines modern masculinity. The perfect Versace man. There is no one better to embody Eros."

Meanwhile, Channing's fiancée Zoe Kravitz is the face of YSL's Black Opium' fragrance.

Speaking previously about the Black Opium Extreme Eau de Parfum, Zoe told ELLE: "It's a little bit of a deeper smell. These coffee tones are really beautiful and maybe slightly more earthy and masculine, which I think to me is even sexier.

"Scent is something that's a part of my routine. We can all use a little sensual perfume for sure."