Jessica Alba has made Cash Warren take more fashion risks.

The 'Sin City' actress has "encouraged" her spouse to try new styles and made him feel more confident in his sartorial choices, as he admitted he'd be more likely to play it safe without her support.

Cash told Us Weekly magazine: “[Jessica] encourages me to take risks that I probably wouldn’t take on my own.

“She encourages me to try new fits and new things that I probably wouldn’t buy on my own or I don’t have the confidence necessarily to try them.

"She does an awesome job of making me feel confident. Ithink a lot of fashion and style is about how you feel and your confidence."

The Pair of Thieves co-founder - who has Honor, 16, Haven, 12, and Hayes, six, with his wife - admitted it is "pretty trippy" to see his daughters borrow their mom's clothes after they were seen in her vintage dresses at the 'Trigger Warning' premiere in Los Angeles last month.

He said: “Pretty trippy to have two teenage girls and one who towers over her mom now.”

Honor opted for Jessica's checked Prada dress from the 2007 'Valentine's Day' premiere, while her sister wore a denim Dolce + Gabbana mini dress the actress had previously supported at San Diego Comic-Con in 2010.

Jessica wrote on Instagram at the time: “I loooove seeing my girls wear some of my archived pieces and adding their own touch.(sic)"

The 43-year-old actress recently admitted she can't imagine her life without her husband.

She gushed on SiriusXM's 'The Morning Mash Up': "He's really great and I think for me, I always was like, 'I like myself better when he's in my life.' When it comes down to it, I wouldn't want to be with anybody else."