Google has scrapped an experiment allowing people to add notes to search results.

The tech giant had been exploring a feature called Notes since announcing the feature for Search Labs late last year, which let those to opted in to see and add annotations - including text and images - to search results in the Google app.

However, the company has now confirmed the feature won't be getting a full roll out.

In a statement, spokesperson Ashley Thompson told The Verge: "Search Labs is our testbed for bold experimentation and as we’ve shared, not all experiments will launch broadly.

“We’ve seen in our research that people want to hear from others like them and Notes was an exploration of how to help people share their knowledge right on Search."

The company will still explore "new ways" to help people connect with "authentic, relatable voices".

Thompson added: "We’re excited to continue testing new ways to connect people to authentic, relatable voices and look forward to bringing some of our learnings from Notes into future product experiences.”

The experiment was launched to "help people learn from the experiences of others on the web".

In a blog post in November 2023, Google explained: "With Notes, we're exploring a new way to share tips and advice about web content, right on Search.

"We’ve seen in our research that people want peer validation and like to see what others are saying about a given web page.

"Notes gives people a helpful layer of human insights on each Search result, working hand in hand with existing content on the web and making it more useful."