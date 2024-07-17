Tinder will use AI to help users pick the best photos for their dating profiles.

The Match-owned dating app is launching its Photo Selector tool across the United States from Wednesday (17.07.24) with other international markets to follow as the platform harnesses artificial intelligence to "help users find a match".

The new feature uses facial detection technology, with users uploading a selfie before the AI uses that to pull 10 selfies from their camera roll.

According to TechCrunch, a Tinder spokesperson said the programme is trained to choose photos based on the platforms "learnings about what makes a good profile image".

They added: "The AI was trained on a diverse dataset to ensure inclusivity, accuracy, and to account for various demographics, ensuring that it aligns with our DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) standards."

Meanwhile, the AI has also been trained to filter out pictures violating the app's guidelines, like nudity.

The company's CEO Faye Iosotalun said in a statement: "Today, as hundreds of millions of people use AI daily, we feel excited to leverage this technology to support our users in an area we’ve heard directly from them is one of the hardest parts of online dating."

Meanwhile, she insisted the feature is meant to help users decide what pictures to use, rather than make the decision for them.

She added: "Our vision is to use AI as an enabler in the dating journey…

"Our commitment to our users is clear and equally applies to our view of AI: at Tinder, we use innovative technologies to create a safe space for people to make authentic connections."