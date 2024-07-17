Seth Rogen used “real sex noises” for ‘Sausage Party’s big climax scene.

The 42-year-old comedian - who wrote and starred in the 2016 adult animated movie - revealed he shocked the production team after he went into the booth and got a bit too carried away recording his moans for the movie’s mass-sex scene.

Speaking to CinemaBlend, he said: “I’ll tell you what. My first day recording, like, doing any sex noises, I was like, *grunts* I'm like, ‘You guys are hearing my real sex noises.’ I’m like, ‘Wow, that's a real one. Sorry Guys.’ So I think mine are universal.”

Kristen Wiig, 50, wanted her character Brenda’s moans to be more “operatic” than her own.

She joked: “I feel like Brenda’s are a little more sing-song-y than mine. Operatic, yeah.”

The ‘Despicable Me’ actress and Seth are returning to the franchise for their new Amazon Prime show ‘Sausage Party: Foodtopia’, and the ‘Kung Fu Panda’ star revealed the team “always hoped” to make another entry into the series.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: “We kept thinking about it, we kept making jokes about it; it was a thing we kind of never stopped talking about and never stopped enjoying the idea of.”

The ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ filmmaker added he enjoyed making the next instalment of ‘Sausage Party’ a series rather than a movie because the shift to the small screen allowed him to take “much bigger swings” with its adult material.

He explained: “I think television is so different than when we made the first movie and it allows for so much more in a lot of ways.

“I think for especially things like this, we can take much bigger swings with the show than we probably could with a movie creatively in a lot of ways and we have a lot more freedom and money than we would have in a movie version of this.”

Although the show is now one of Amazon’s raunchiest properties, Seth emphasised the studio was “pretty OK” with the X-rated content in the series and compared their work to its other R-rated project ‘The Boys’.

Asked if there was any pushback to the programme’s mature scenes, Seth said: “If anything, they didn’t love how many food puns we were making, but other than that they were pretty ok with it. Amazon loves that. We’ve made them a lot of money with sex and violence.”