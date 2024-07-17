Instagram users will now be able to add more than one music track to their Reels.

This new feature will allow users to add up to 20 tracks in one single Reel, the social media platform's short video feature.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced in Threads on Wednesday (17.07.24): “When you do this, you’ll also create your own unique audio mix that fans can save and reuse."

Before this update, creators were limited to just one audio track, restricting their options for layering music, sound effects and voiceovers but now, this new feature allows you to sync these components with text, stickers, and other video clips.

To access the feature, users can tap the new “Add to Mix” button that appears in Instagram’s video editor.

From there, choose the tracks you want to include and place them in your desired place in your video.

When you’ve finished making any edits, tap the blue arrow in the top right corner to add a caption and share.