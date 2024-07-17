Larian Studios has a new update for ‘Baldur's Gate 3’ on the way.

The refresh is scheduled for September and there are more on the horizon.

Despite the phenomenal success of the game, Larian Studios had initially announced there would be no sequel or expansion.

Even though work began on both, the projects were ultimately shelved.

But Larian is still clearly committed to enhancing ‘Baldur's Gate 3’ considering the new update.

In a recent Steam post, the studio confirmed: “Patch seven rolls out the perfect escape with split screen updates, brand new cinematics for evil endings, plenty of bug fixes, plus our official modding toolkit.

“Patch seven will also be bringing several new cinematics that offer your more evil playthroughs a grander finale.

“From avatar Origin characters, including the Dark Urge, to the multiple different pathways that you can take as your own player character, each new cinematic is yours to discover through nefarious means.”

The update will also address a string of bugs and improve facial animations in certain kissing scenes.

Fans can look forward to the patch going live in September, but those eager to experience it early can participate in a Beta test launching next week.

Larian has also assured players patch seven won't be the final update for ‘Baldur's Gate 3’.

It added: “We still have a few things up our sleeve – including many community-requested features like cross-play and a photo mode to capture and share your unforgettable moments.

“And we’re working on a host of other enhancements, from gameplay tweaks and quality-of-life improvements to bug fixes and performance optimisations.

“The journey isn’t over yet.”

Hasbro has already expressed interest in a sequel to ‘Baldur's Gate 3’, even if Larian isn't involved in its development.

The game earned Hasbro £71 million in royalties, thanks to its integration of ‘Dungeons and Dragons’ elements.

Meanwhile, Larian has hinted at two new projects it says will be “even better” than ‘Baldur's Gate 3’.